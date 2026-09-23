'It kills him!' - Man Utd boss Michael Carrick warned he is DESTROYING Matheus Cunha with controversial tactical experiment

Former United midfielder Nicky Butt believes the positional switch is severely limiting the forward's impact. Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football, Butt highlighted the lack of depth up front while criticising the current attacking system.

"Playing Cunha as a nine kills him," Butt stated. "He’s nowhere near the player he is off the side. We haven’t got a No.9 other than Sesko, other than [Joshua] Zirkzee, but he’s been going, staying, going, staying. And when he does come on, he doesn’t look anywhere near a Manchester United No.9."

Wayne Rooney echoed those sentiments on The Overlap, pointing out that Cunha's biggest strength is carrying the ball forward rather than playing with his back to goal. The club's all-time top scorer insisted he would immediately revert the 2025 arrival to his natural wide position.

"For me, Cunha is better on the left," Rooney explained. "Playing with your back to goal is so difficult. When you are playing out wide and you receive the ball, your head is turned. And Cunha’s best attribute is driving with the ball. I would have changed it a few weeks ago... while there is no No.9, I would rather have Rashford than Cunha."



