Man Utd warned against ‘utterly ridiculous’ Michael Carrick decision as Red Devils prepare to name next permanent manager

Carrick has transformed the mood at United since stepping in to replace Ruben Amorim, and the calls for him to be handed the reins full-time are growing deafening. Following a massive 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which saw Matheus Cunha net the winner, the Red Devils have opened up a significant gap in the race for Champions League qualification. The win marks Carrick's eighth victory in 12 games, a run that has seen him collect 26 points - more than any other Premier League manager in that period.

Former United midfielder Hargreaves believes the evidence is now irrefutable. Speaking on TNT Sports, he claimed that the club's search for a new coach should start and end with the man currently in the dugout. "He’s proven that he can do the job," Hargreaves said. "Since he’s taken over, they've been the best team in the Premier League. They’ve beaten Man City and Arsenal, the two best teams in this division. He’s shown that he can set up a game plan on the counter; obviously, today they did something similar."