Man Utd face Matthijs de Ligt transfer opposition from 60,000 fans! Bayern Munich supporters desperate to see Dutch defender stay amid talk of Premier League move
Manchester United face Matthijs de Ligt transfer opposition from 60,000 fans, with Bayern Munich supporters desperate for the Dutch star to stay.
- Red Devils keen on Netherlands international
- Ten Hag looking for reunion with ex-Ajax star
- German fans reluctant to see sale sanctioned