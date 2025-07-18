Man Utd's main reason for exiling Marcus Rashford & Alejandro Garnacho revealed as Ruben Amorim receives backing from board
Manchester United's shocking decision to exile Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho has been traced back to one major reason – full backing for Ruben Amorim’s system and authority. The Portuguese manager’s desire to implement his 3-4-2-1 formation without compromise has left the duo surplus to requirements as United prepare for a new era under Amorim.
- Rashford, Garnacho exiled to support Amorim
- Man Utd willing to sell four wingers this summer
- Amorim backed fully after derby win without duo