Man Utd ready to battle Liverpool for Micky van de Ven transfer even if Tottenham avoid relegation out of the Premier League

Man Utd and Liverpool have identified Tottenham’s Van de Ven as a primary defensive target ahead of a massive summer transfer window, according to The Athletic. The Red Devils are prioritising a high-quality, left-footed centre-back to provide competition for Lisandro Martinez, following a campaign where injuries severely hampered United’s defensive stability.

The 25-year-old has caught the eye of scouts at both Old Trafford and Anfield due to his world-class recovery speed and technical proficiency. United are reportedly willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure the Dutchman, regardless of whether Tottenham manage to secure their Premier League status for next season.