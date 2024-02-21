Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney shockingly admits he'd 'walk' to Man City if they ever offered him a job as ex-Birmingham City boss plots next move after being sacked by Tom Brady & Co
Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney says he would jump at the chance to join Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at Manchester City.
- Rooney on lookout for new coaching role
- Admits he would join Guardiola's staff
- Ex-striker sacked after 15 games at Birmingham