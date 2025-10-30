'Worst thing I ever did in my life' - Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reveals his 'biggest regret in football' after receiving transfer offer

At the turn of the millennium, Scholes was at the peak of his powers. A 25-year-old midfield maestro admired across Europe. No surprise that Inter tried to lure him to Italy to bolster their options at the centre of the park. During his recent appearance on The Overlap podcast, Scholes revealed the massive wages the Serie A outfit were apparently ready to pay him to swap Old Trafford for San Siro.

"I was 25, yeah," Scholes recalled. "Inter Milan wanted to give me £4 million a year, tax-free. Back then, that was massive. It was probably more than double what I was on at United."

The proposed transfer was headline material. “I remember seeing it on the back of the paper: £30 million to Inter Milan or something,” he said. “But I never heard anything about it again. It just vanished.” Scholes also admitted that word of the offer came from Ryan Giggs's agent Harry Swales.