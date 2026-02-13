Man Utd ‘leading the way’ for Scott McTominay transfer as Scotland international ‘dreams’ of Premier League return from Napoli

United agreed to offload McTominay after seeing a product of their fabled academy system take in 255 appearances for the club. Doubts have been cast over the Red Devils’ ability to return the Scotland international to familiar surroundings.

Ex-United star Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if a deal could be done: “It would be a lot of money for Man United to get him back. I’m so happy that Scott has gone away and done so well - he has done better than so well! He’s been excellent.

“Would it happen? Probably not. The respect from that getting talked about is unbelievable. What an achievement by Scott, for one. Sometimes when you leave really big clubs, it can be difficult to keep a level going - normally it is a dip. But he’s got better and better. He’s a great lad and he’s determined to do the best he can. I can’t see it happening, but I can understand why there are whispers.

“Could he come back? He’s got the legs. He now plays in the right position, which isn’t holding midfielder. I’ve been trying to tell people that many, many times. Because he’s big, everyone thinks he’s a holding midfielder. He’s got the legs, can go up and down, and every fan will tell you that he gets in the right position to score goals.”