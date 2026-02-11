Man Utd's January transfer business was exactly what Red Devils needed to be a threat in the Women's Champions League

In November, the negative impact of that thin squad on United's ability to compete across four fronts became particularly apparent. Playing four games in 12 days, United suffered three defeats, losing to Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Women's Super League and Wolfsburg in Europe. It caused irreparable damage to the Red Devils' league title push, seeing them fall seven points behind City at the top of the standings, having been only one point behind their local rivals prior to that Villa loss.

City didn't qualify for this season's Champions League and that relief in their schedule is at least one reason why Andree Jeglertz's side are running away with the WSL title this time around. United, meanwhile, have looked leggy and been unable to rotate much given the injuries that were further restricting Skinner, who was already working with a smaller squad than desired after a summer transfer window that didn't involve enough business to set this team up for the challenge of four competitions.

"I think we need a bigger squad. I have no doubt about that," Skinner said earlier this season. "I think in the winter window, we need to add to the squad."

It was something he emphasised again in December, when he rotated his XI for the visit of Lyon and saw his side come up second-best in a 3-0 defeat: "[The squad] needs support and it needs numbers of quality. I don't want to diminish anything from my squad. I love [the players] and what they do. It's not about replacing them, but it's about trying to grow the team."