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Man Utd's four summer transfer priorities revealed with long-time servant possibly set to follow Casemiro through exit
A strategic overhaul at Old Trafford
United's backroom team, led by Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, are reportedly planning a major recruitment drive to reshape the first-team squad. According to The Sun, the most pressing concern is in central midfield, where the club plans to bring in two new players to address a lack of specialist depth. With only three senior options available in the engine room, the recruitment team has been closely monitoring domestic talent to provide competition for Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte. Beyond the midfield, the Red Devils are looking for a new left-sided defender and centre-back, as well as a backup goalkeeper.
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Carrick reflects on changing guard
Interim head coach Michael Carrick has addressed the looming exit of Casemiro, who announced in January that he will leave at the end of his contract. Despite the Brazilian’s recent goalscoring form, Carrick dismissed any hope of a U-turn. "The fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation, really," Carrick explained. "The impact he has had has been terrific, certainly, since I’ve been here and working with him. And he’s influence within the team and big moments and goals. Players come and go. Some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times. But I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like. I think you can go in different directions. You understand what the balance of the squad will need, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally. There’s all sorts of different things going into it. Case has done some really, really good things, and certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been an absolute pleasure to work with."
The defensive dilemma
While Casemiro's exit is certain, the future of Harry Maguire remains a major talking point. The 33-year-old has been ever-present under Carrick and could earn an England recall, yet he is in the final months of his contract, with The Sun reporting that renewal talks are ongoing. United’s defensive injury record has made recruitment in this area vital; Lisandro Martinez has missed 90 matches during his time at the club, and Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined since November. Furthermore, with Luke Shaw’s contract expiring next year and concerns over his durability for a heavier European schedule, a specialist left-back is high on the agenda.
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A battle for Premier League starlets
United are said to be interested in Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton for their midfield vacancy. The 22-year-old wants Champions League football, which United may offer as they currently sit third in the Premier League. Due to salary demands, the club may avoid a bidding war with Manchester City for Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. Other candidates include Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Brighton's Carlos Baleba. In the final eight games of the season, the club's league standing will determine their market appeal and ability to execute this ambitious four-point plan.
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