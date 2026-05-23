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Man Utd one step away from finalising £43m Ederson transfer as manager confirms talks with 'top club'
Red Devils closing in on £43m deal
After being linked with the Brazilian for several windows, United have accelerated their pursuit, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting a fee for the deal will be over €50 million (£43m). The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A, and a move to the Premier League now looks imminent.
The deal, which, according to journalist Michele Criscitiello, is "almost closed", consists of a €48m (£41m) base fee plus various performance-related bonus add-ons. For Atalanta, the offer has proven too significant to turn down, especially after the Bergamo-based side failed to qualify for the Champions League, settling for a spot in next season's Conference League. This financial injection will represent the fifth-largest sale in the club's history, following in the footsteps of Rasmus Hojlund, who made the same switch to Old Trafford in 2023.
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Atalanta boss confirms 'concrete negotiations' underway
Speculation regarding the transfer reached new heights on Friday night when Ederson was notably omitted from Atalanta's starting line-up for their final Serie A fixture against Fiorentina. The midfielder watched from the bench, further fueling rumours that his departure was being managed to avoid any late injury risks. This development was confirmed shortly after the match by the club's coaching staff.
Addressing the player's absence, Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino said in a press conference: “Ederson didn’t play today because there’s a concrete negotiations with a top club”. While Palladino stopped short of naming United directly, existing reports suggest that Carrington will be the Brazilian's next destination as both clubs work to iron out the final details of the paperwork.
Carrick's first permanent signing?
The move for Ederson represents a major milestone for Carrick, who was recently confirmed as the club's permanent manager. The Englishman, who successfully guided the team into the Champions League during his interim spell, is now looking to mold the squad in his own image. Ederson's energy and ball-winning capabilities are seen as a perfect fit for the tactical blueprint Carrick has implemented since taking the reins in January.
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Atalanta’s tactical engine moves on
Ederson has been the heartbeat of Atalanta's midfield, making 41 appearances this season while providing three goals and two assists. Known for his incredible work rate and defensive intuition, he has earned rave reviews across Italy. Former Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini previously hailed the player's unique skill set, stating: “His great strong point? The recoveries, he holds his own against anyone.” With Champions League football secured, the Red Devils are wasting no time in arming Carrick with the tools needed to compete for the game's biggest prizes.