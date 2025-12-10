Getty
Man Utd fans told Ruben Amorim would 'die for the club' as Patrice Evra takes swipe at manager's selfish predecessors who put themselves ahead of Red Devils' interests
Evra backing Amorim - unlike former team-mates
Evra played for United for nine years and was part of one of the club's most successful ever periods, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among many other trophies. While some of his former team-mates such as Paul Scholes and Gary Neville have fiercely criticised Amorim in recent weeks, Evra has come out in support of the Portuguese coach. And he has attacked his predecessors for not putting the club first as Amorim has done.
Evra: Amorim is different
Evra told Stake.com: "Even in the bad times, I trust him. He's someone right now who will die for the club. That's my feeling with Amorim. This is someone who really puts the club first before himself and compared to some previous managers, I feel like he is different, but he needs maybe more players. Watching United, I have to be honest, it's like playing roulette. You never know what you're going to get. One moment you're going to win, the next time you're going to lose. So you can never predict a result when United play."
Evra hopeful of top-four finish
United moved into the Premier League's top six after easily beating Wolves and are only one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace in an extremely crowded and tight table. The Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the last two seasons but Evra believes Amorim can steer them back into Europe's top competition by securing a top-four finish - as long as they can achieve some consistency in what has been a stop-start season.
Evra added: "I need more consistency from United. I want to see a more consistent starting 11. This is getting a little bit better and the players maybe understand his philosophy, his system more. I feel Amorim has the full support of the board and that’s really important. It could be a surprise end to the season with a top four finish."
United hoping to build momentum during Christmas period
United host Bournemouth on Monday, the first game in an intense run of fixtures over Christmas. They visit Aston Villa the following Sunday, play at home to Newcastle on Boxing Day (December 26) and then end the year with another home fixture, against Wolves. They begin 2026 with a short trip to rivals Leeds.
Amorim hopes the win over Wolves is the start of a rampant run. He said: "We have always to build momentum. We need to reach a point in this club that we can have 20 wins in a row, the next one is so important and crucial to win. For us, every training, every game is important, so we need to focus on the next one and to win the next one."
