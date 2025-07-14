Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd fan pleads guilty to assault after slapping Man City star Jack Grealish in the face during heated derby clash

J. GrealishManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League

A 20-year-old Manchester United fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Jack Grealish by slapping the Manchester City star following April’s heated Manchester derby at Old Trafford. Alfie Holt admitted to the offence in court and has been banned from attending football matches for three years, while also receiving a fine for the incident.

  • Alfie Holt banned for three years for slapping Jack Grealish
  • Incident occurred after heated Manchester derby at Old Trafford
  • Grealish reportedly insulted Holt before minor assault happened
