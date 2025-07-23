Man Utd face bleak reality of being unable to sign new striker this summer after failed Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike & Viktor Gyokeres transfer pursuits
Manchester United are facing the growing possibility of concluding the summer transfer window without securing the striker reinforcement they desperately need. The club’s efforts to bolster their frontline have hit a wall following unsuccessful pursuits of Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, and Viktor Gyokeres.
- Man Utd struggling to land a striker
- Amorim desperately needs a No.9
- Several targets are a part of their wishlist