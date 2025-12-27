Man Utd eye surprise January swoop for AFCON star who scored against INEOS' Nice team ahead of January window

According to Africa Sport, United are keen on signing the forward, whos exisiting Auxerre contract expires next summer. The report adds that the Red Devils have held 'serious negotiations' with the player and his representative as they want to sign him as a free agent next summer.

United want to finalise the talks with the player this January so that he can move to Old Trafford at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The Premier League giants are now negotiating personal terms and are hoping to reach a final agreement soon. Sinayoko is currently in action in the AFCON for his national side Mali.

The 26-year-old forward can play in multiple role in the attacking third as Amorim further looks to bolster his attack even after signing the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.