Man Utd cult hero Javier Hernandez posts video of himself crying over viral baby monkey Punch
Chicharito’s soft side
The iconic poacher, who won two Premier League titles during a celebrated spell at Old Trafford, posted a selection of clips to his 6.3 million Instagram followers showing the tiny primate being pushed away by older monkeys. Hernandez was visibly overcome with emotion as he watched Punch drag his cuddly companion into a corner to sleep, prompting the striker to add a self-deprecating caption reading: “Why are you crying? It’s just a monkey…”.
Chicharito explains the deep symbolism behind Punch
Chicharito didn't just stop at sharing the footage; he offered a profound psychological breakdown of why the animal's plight resonated so deeply with him. Writing to his fans, the former Real Madrid and West Ham star explained: “Punch Monkey moved us because he is strong and he is real. He tries to defend himself without fully knowing how, and we have all done this at some point. There is no malice in him only emotion, innocence, and a desire to exist.”
The veteran forward, currently a free agent after departing his boyhood club Chivas in January, continued to draw life lessons from the viral footage. “He teaches us that: You can feel deeply without living in complaint. You can recognize rejection without becoming a victim. You can protect your heart without closing it off. Less ‘what they did to me,’ and more ‘what do I do with this?’” Hernandez wrote, receiving widespread support from fans who praised his vulnerability and stoic outlook.
The 'Little Pea' who conquered Old Trafford
Long before he was sharing philosophical insights on Instagram, Hernandez was establishing himself as one of the most effective supersubs in Premier League history. After arriving in Manchester in 2010, the "Little Pea" became a cult hero for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, scoring 59 goals in 157 appearances. His knack for being in the right place at the right time made him a vital cog in United’s last great era of domestic dominance.
His highlight reel at Old Trafford remains as eccentric as his social media presence. Fans still fondly recall his remarkable backwards header against Stoke City and his bizarre goal in the 2010 Community Shield against Chelsea, where he managed to kick the ball into his own face and into the net. This blend of clinical finishing and accidental comedy helped cement a bond with the United faithful that clearly endures long after his departure from the club.
Chicharito’s global connection
After leaving United, Hernandez enjoyed a nomadic but successful career that took him to the Santiago Bernabeu on loan, followed by productive spells at Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham. He later ventured to MLS with the LA Galaxy before returning home to Mexico. While his playing days may be nearing their conclusion, his ability to connect with a global audience remains undiminished, with his latest emotional outburst sparking a conversation on resilience.
The reaction to his post has been overwhelmingly positive, with many followers echoing his sentiments regarding the baby macaque. One commenter summed up the mood by noting the animal was “Stoic and resilient. As it should be.” For Hernandez, the story of Punch served as a universal reminder of human and animal persistence, proving that even a hardened professional athlete isn't immune to the power of a viral video with a heart of gold.
