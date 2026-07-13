Man Utd cult hero Diego Forlan set to replace Marcelo Bielsa as new Uruguay head coach

The Argentine tactician has stepped down after failing to meet expectations, leaving the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) searching for a leader who can restore the nation’s footballing pride. AUF president Ignacio Alonso has identified a clear path forward that involves one of the country's most decorated legends.

Forlan, the man who inspired Uruguay to the 2010 World Cup semi-finals and the 2011 Copa America title, is the chosen figure to steady the ship. A meeting has been scheduled between Forlan and the AUF Executive Council to finalise a dual-role agreement. The plan is for Forlan to lead the Under-20 side during the upcoming World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while simultaneously serving as the interim head coach for the senior national team until March 2027.