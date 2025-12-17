Getty Images Sport
Man Utd complain to FIFA over Morocco refusing to allow Noussair Mazraoui to play in wild draw with Bournemouth
AFCON release rule sparks United frustration
Morocco, the tournament hosts, face Comoros on December 21. Had United’s match been played on the originally expected Saturday slot, Mazraoui would have been available. Instead, the fixture was rescheduled to Monday night for broadcast reasons, pushing it inside the mandatory release window. United feel unfairly penalised by circumstances beyond their control. The scheduling decision was not of their making, yet it ultimately deprived Ruben Amorim of a key defensive option at a crucial moment, as revealed by ESPN.
- Getty Images Sport
FIFA upholds Morocco’s position
After Morocco rejected United’s initial request, club officials escalated the issue to FIFA, hoping for flexibility. That hope was swiftly extinguished. FIFA sided with the Moroccan federation, pointing to the clear start date of the release period and leaving United with little room to manoeuvre. Internally, there was frustration that Morocco appeared to prioritise a training camp over a Premier League fixture of significant importance. However, there were no complaints about Mazraoui himself. The full-back remained professional throughout, training all week with United before departing for international duty late on Sunday evening.
The decision left Amorim short-handed, compounding an already difficult situation caused by injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire. Youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven were thrown into the deep end against a Bournemouth side more than willing to test United’s vulnerability. What followed was one of the most chaotic games of the Premier League season. United led three times and were still ahead late on, only to be pegged back repeatedly, ultimately settling for a 4-4 draw.
The Mazraoui episode stood in contrast to United’s negotiations with other African federations. Constructive dialogue with Cameroon and the Ivory Coast ensured Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo were allowed to play against Bournemouth before reporting for AFCON duty. Those talks were cited as examples of cooperation working in the club’s favour.
Amorim frustrated with another missed opportunity
In the aftermath of the 4-4 draw, Amorim’s frustration was clear, though his focus remained firmly on performance rather than politics. He argued that United had done enough, particularly in the opening half, to put the game beyond doubt.
"It's really disappointing. We are really disappointed. Crazy game," he said. "It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half. We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half-time with a different result. In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different."
Compared to recent home displays, Amorim felt this was a step forward in terms of intensity and intent.
"When you win away, you should win at home," he assessed. "But we need to focus on the performance; today was different from the last two at home. So that is also a point that we take and pay attention, it’s completely different. The result is the same, it’s one point. It's frustrating, but the performance is different. People, especially at Old Trafford, want to win, but they want to be inspired to see a team play good football.
"We did that well in certain moments. It was a good performance but we need to be more clinical because we created so many chances. [Senne] Lammens did really well. There were opportunities for both sides. We created more. We need to find ways of closing the games because this happened many times. That's part of the process. We try to do things the best we can but in some moments it's not enough."
- AFP
Eyes on Villa as AFCON absences bite
United now turn their attention to an in-form Aston Villa side, aware that the challenge only gets tougher. With Mbeumo and Amad departing for international duty and defensive options stretched thin, Amorim faces another test of adaptability.
Advertisement