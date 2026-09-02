‘Why would he go to Man Utd?’ - Cole Palmer rediscovers Chelsea smile in friendly goals & assists battle with £117m close friend Morgan Rogers

Quizzed on whether Palmer could now spend several years at the Bridge after rekindling his fading spark, ex-Blues defender Huth - who was speaking in association with an online casino that boasts sports-related games - telling GOAL: “Why would he go to Man U? I wouldn't have thought he would have gone to Man U anyway.

“The top three attacking players at Chelsea look the part, they really do. Whether they're friends or not, obviously it helps for those two, for sure. But it's just good to see Palmer performing because towards the end of the season last year, he was struggling with injuries.

“I know he would have loved to have gone to the World Cup and show what he can do. But I think he was struggling with the injuries. From a Chelsea point of view, it actually hopefully is going to work out because he would have had the six, seven weeks of recovery, making sure he gets the extra work in.

“And so far now we're only two games in but he's looking brilliant. He's looking sharp, he's looking energetic, he's looking fast again - like he's actually getting away from players when he starts dribbling, which last season towards the end, as you could see, was holding back a little bit with his injuries.

“So that's definitely been a positive, Palmer having six, seven weeks off and getting his head right on his injury because had he gone to the World Cup, he would have just dragged on and then you've got this amazing, talented player that you kind of have to nurse through the season. So far so good. Just needs to stay injury free, which is easier said than done.

“But the three players up top really, really excite me. I love Joao Pedro a lot because he's got a bit of everything. He's got the pace, he can dribble, he can shoot, he throws himself about, he wins more than his fair share of headers. He's a nightmare for defenders. When he gets kicked, he gets up, kicks them back kind of thing. He's really kind of almost like a bit of a throwback number nine with proper skills and a little bit of maverick as well.

“So brilliant the way those three started. Rogers, obviously, coming in as well. Big fan of him too. Wouldn't want to be a defender playing against them three.”