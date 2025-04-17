'Man Utd make us want to claw our eyes out' - Red Devils fans see the best and worst of Ruben Amorim's side in 'most absurd game ever' following chaotic ending to Europa League victory against Lyon
Manchester United bottled a two-goal lead to Lyon before going down to a two-goal deficit and clawing back to a 5-4 win, and fans can't believe it.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd go from 2-0 to 2-4 against Lyon
- Claw back with an insane comeback
- Win 5-4 with three goals in seven minutes