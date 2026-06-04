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'We won't let agents dictate what we do' - Man Utd CEO outlines 'clear plan' ahead as major summer transfer window under Michael Carrick
A blueprint for recruitment success
Berrada has revealed that United intend to replicate the successful transfer model that transformed the squad's fortunes last season. Speaking on the club's official Inside Carrington podcast, the CEO explained that the infrastructure led by director of football Jason Wilcox is prepared to execute a specific vision for the 2026-27 campaign.
“I think the template for what we did last summer will be replicated,” Omar says. “You always go into a window, and you don’t know how you’re going to come out of it, but you have to be really prepared. You have to have a clear plan; you have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen, and you also have to be prepared for any eventuality. There could be exits we're not expecting; there could be opportunities in the market that perhaps weren’t there at the beginning of the window.”
Resisting external market pressures
The United chief was particularly firm when discussing the influence of outside parties on the club's business. In a world of spiralling fees and agent demands, Berrada stressed that United will operate on their own terms rather than being reactive to the whims of the market. The emphasis is on long-term sustainability rather than quick fixes that could compromise the club's financial health.
“We have to be really disciplined; it’s simple. We have a plan; we know what we can invest in, and we have to stick to that. In some cases, we may decide to make an investment knowing it’s the right thing for not just the next two or three years but the next 10 years. But clearly, we need to stay very focused on what we’re trying to achieve. It’s very important that you don’t let the market or the agents dictate what we should be doing,” Berrada added.
Data-driven decisions and leadership
Central to United's newfound efficiency in the market is the integration of high-level data analysis. Under the guidance of Michael Sansoni, the director of data, the club is looking to minimise risk and maximise the impact of every new arrival. Berrada believes the combination of a settled football leadership team and modern technology has placed the club in a superior position compared to previous years.
“So, we have to be ready; we have to be agile and flexible. But we have a clear plan. Jason Wilcox and his team are very well set up to execute that plan. I do think what we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want a mix of experience and youth; we want a mix of players who have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also players who are doing very well outside the Premier League. When I look at the football leadership team, plus the investment we’ve made in Michael Sansoni’s team on the data side, we’re in pretty good shape, and I think the quality of the decisions will continue to improve as the team settles and we continue investing in those areas.”
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Reflecting on a transformative year
The confidence within the boardroom stems from the clinical business conducted twelve months ago. Signings like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and goalkeeper Senne Lammens – who was named the Premier League’s Transfer of the Season – have vindicated the current strategy. These additions were pivotal in helping Michael Carrick guide the club to a third-place finish and a return to the elite of European football.
“The four senior signings that we made last year have worked out really well,” Berrada adds. “They’ve all played an important part in the success of this season. They’re all very different. Senne is way more mature beyond his years; Cunha is a very charismatic player, and you see that on the pitch. Bryan is a bit more quiet, but as soon as he steps on the pitch, he becomes a leader, and Sesko has shown a hunger to improve every day since he's been here, and we’ve seen the results over the last few months. So, I think we’re very happy with the four senior signings we made, and we want to continue along that track, without forgetting that we have a squad that is hungry for winning and for success.”