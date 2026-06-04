'We won't let agents dictate what we do' - Man Utd CEO outlines 'clear plan' ahead as major summer transfer window under Michael Carrick

Berrada has revealed that United intend to replicate the successful transfer model that transformed the squad's fortunes last season. Speaking on the club's official Inside Carrington podcast, the CEO explained that the infrastructure led by director of football Jason Wilcox is prepared to execute a specific vision for the 2026-27 campaign.

“I think the template for what we did last summer will be replicated,” Omar says. “You always go into a window, and you don’t know how you’re going to come out of it, but you have to be really prepared. You have to have a clear plan; you have to know exactly what positions you’re looking to strengthen, and you also have to be prepared for any eventuality. There could be exits we're not expecting; there could be opportunities in the market that perhaps weren’t there at the beginning of the window.”