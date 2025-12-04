Zirkzee gfxGetty/GOAL
Man Utd cannot afford to let Joshua Zirkzee leave in January - Dutch striker might lack consistency but he can produce magical moments from nothing

December 2024 was a strange month for Joshua Zirkzee. It began with a two-goal salvo against Everton, but ended in humiliation as he was hauled off 33 minutes into United’s defeat by Newcastle, his substitution greeted with mocking applause from his own fans.

Twelve months on, and Zirkzee continues to have a strange status at Manchester United. He had not started a game until the home defeat at the hands of Everton at the end of November, when his abject performance against David Moyes’ 10 men seemed to justify Ruben Amorim using him so little. When United fans subsequently learned that Zirkzee was starting the next game against Crystal Palace, some joked in WhatsApp groups that they no longer wanted to watch. 

But by full-time, the fans in the away end at Selhurst Park were adding Zirkzee’s name to the chorus of Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’ as the hit tune blared out around the stadium after the Dutch striker had played a massive part in turning a certain defeat into victory.

It was not the first time Zirkzee had delivered a show-stopping moment when the least was expected of him, and it was a reminder that United cannot afford to let him leave in the January transfer window despite his overall status in the squad.

    From zero to hero

    Zirkzee's performance against Palace summed up his career at United thus far. He had offered very little in the first half, registering zero shots and losing most of his aerial duels while his opposite number Jean-Philippe Mateta upstaged him. 

    But everything changed in the second half. Zirkzee's goal, surely his finest in a United shirt, was the standout moment, but it was also indicative of a much-improved overall display. Zirkzee’s passing accuracy increased from 57 per cent to 77%, and the forward ended the game having played six lay-offs, the most since that win over Everton 12 months previously. 

    He was also more combative, winning double the amount of aerial duels in the final half-hour than in the first 60 minutes. One of those duels saw United win the free-kick from which Mason Mount struck the winner.

    Short-lived revival

    Zirkzee has previous for turning the narrative, given he managed to do so following that harrowing episode against Newcastle. Two weeks later, he scored the winning penalty in the FA Cup third-round shootout win over Arsenal and was being serenaded by the 9,000 United fans who had crammed into the Emirates Stadium away end, evidently keen to make him feel valued again after the way he had been treated at Old Trafford. 

    A few weeks later, Zirkzee completed his journey from being a figure of derision to an almost cult-like figure for supporters when his name was chanted to the tune of the Cranberries smash hit 'Zombie' after scoring against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. He then scored in another Europa League away game when he gave United the lead in Lyon with a late header. 

    But in the following game at Newcastle, his season effectively ended when he injured a thigh muscle. He did manage to recover in time to come off the bench in the Europa League final, but it was no triumphant return as he was unable to stop United slumping to a costly defeat to Tottenham. 

    It must have been a frustrating summer for him, then, as he watched £200 million worth of new attacking players arrive. Having struggled to hold down a starting berth last season even when Rasmus Hojlund was toiling, Zirkzee wasn't called upon early into the new campaign as Benjamin Sesko settled into the side. 

    High risk, low reward

    Zirkzee was very clearly the second-choice centre-forward behind Sesko, and fifth-choice for one of the two No.10 roles behind the striker. As early as October, reports began to emerge that he was frustrated with the lack of opportunities and wanted an exit in January.

    With a World Cup on the horizon, Zirkzee has not been picked by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman for more than a year, and no one can blame him for wanting to start afresh.

    Everton and West Ham have emerged as potential Premier League destinations, but the strongest interest has come from Italy, where Zirkzee kickstarted his career at Bologna after being let go by Bayern Munich. AC Milan and Como were first suggested, but Roma, who are vying to win a first Serie A title since 2001, are making the biggest push for Zirkzee amid the struggles of Artem Dobvyk and Evan Ferguson up front. 

    Roma are, however, only interested in a loan with an option to buy which hinges on them qualifying for the Champions League. In other words, it is a deal with plenty of risk and not much reward for United.

    Lethal touch

    United know how hard it is to sign a striker in January, having only managed to get Wout Weghorst in the winter of 2023 when they needed to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. And despite Zirkzee's struggles in a stop-start United career, it is clear that he is worth keeping around until the summer at least.

    Zirkzee’s goal against Palace was a much-needed reminder of how lethal he can be when he gets in the right positions. For a player who is known much more for bringing others into play than scoring himself, the Dutchman can still pack a mean punch with his right foot.

    His Selhurst Park strike was his best in a United shirt, showing impressive composure to take Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick down on his chest and then fire into the net from the narrowest of angles. He had also shown his deadly touch on his debut against Fulham, when Erik ten Hag was in charge, producing a deft first-time finish to decide the game. His goal against Real Sociedad, a thumping strike from outside the area which left goalkeeper Alex Remiro completely flummoxed, was another reminder of his shooting prowess.  

    Despite being right-footed, Zirkzee is equally comfortable shooting with his left, using his weaker foot to score against Palace and land a first-time finish from a similar position for Bologna against Cagliari, the first of 12 goals he scored in his final season in Serie A.

    'Not just goals'

    Zirkzee has superior control and technique to many of his peers. but the physical side of the game has caught up with him in England. Willem Weijs, his former coach at Anderlecht, pointed this out to Sky Sports when he said, in reference to Zirkzee, "That can sometimes be a problem for players. They believe that it is only about skills and scoring goals and playing nice football but professional football demands other things of players."

    Amorim made a similar point following the win over Palace: "It was not just the goals, even the runs behind. In the first half, he struggled in the duels. He won some duels in the second half and we improved a lot because of the quality of Josh in the second half and that is important for him to understand it is not just goals.

    "They give confidence, but Joshua has also improved a lot in how he holds the ball. That should give him a lot of confidence. He influences the game and that's important to our game. He needs to maintain that level in training."

    Needs to be ready

    Zirkzee hinted that he had been lacking confidence amid his goal drought when he said, "It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and you have to perform. If you don't score for a long time, it can get to you."

    But if Zirkzee was hoping for a pat on the back from his coach after his performance at Palace, he was mistaken. Before Thursday's meeting with West Ham, Amorim was keen to point out that Zirkzee had only got his break in the team due to the recent absences of Matheus Cunha and Sesko. 

    "Josh is playing because we had a lot of injuries. We need to be clear about that," he said. "Football is like that. You just need to be ready when the opportunity comes. When the opportunity comes, again, I just want to win. I don't look at faces. You just need to be ready and you will be fine."

    Zirkzee was not quite ready against Everton or for the first half against Palace, but he reminded Amorim and United fans that he is a player capable of producing top-drawer moments, even if he struggles to do so regularly. The Dutchman has experienced highs and lows like few players in his short stint at Old Trafford, but his rapid change in fortunes in one game alone showed that he is worth persisting with until the end of the season.

