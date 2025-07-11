Trouble for Man Utd! Bryan Mbeumo transfer at serious risk after Premier League side launch bid for Yoane Wissa - with Brentford unwilling to sell both forwards this summer
Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo has hit a major roadblock after Brentford received a fresh bid for Yoane Wissa from Nottingham Forest. With the Bees unwilling to sell both of their star forwards this summer, Mbeumo’s proposed move to Old Trafford is now in serious doubt — and the Red Devils may be forced to accelerate talks for the Cameroonian or look elsewhere.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brentford receive new bid from Nottingham Forest for Wissa
- Man Utd’s Mbeumo move threatened by Brentford’s transfer stance
- Brentford unwilling to sell both Wissa and Mbeumo this summer