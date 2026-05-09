Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes & Man City striker Khadija Shaw crowned as FWA Footballer of the Year award winners

By securing this accolade, Fernandes joins an illustrious list of United icons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, George Best, and Sir Bobby Charlton. His influence has been the primary catalyst for the club’s resurgence this term.

Conversely, despite her vital role in City’s title success, Shaw is set to leave the club when her contract expires this summer. With 110 goals in 133 appearances, she is reportedly attracting significant interest from Chelsea and several American clubs.