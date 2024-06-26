Elisabeth Terland Man Utd compositeGetty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

One in, two out? Man Utd close to signing Brighton goal-scorer Elisabeth Terland in much-needed good news with Mary Earps and Lucia Garcia primed to depart

Manchester United are ready to sign Brighton striker Elisabeth Terland, adding a positive to a tough week set to be marred by Mary Earps' exit.

  • Man Utd hope to land Brighton star Terland
  • Will bolster frontline with Garcia set to depart
  • Positive update following news of Earps exit
