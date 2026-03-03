Getty
Man Utd boss Michael Carrick claims set-piece grappling has 'gone too far' in clear dig at Arsenal
Corner strategy sparking fierce debate
United are sixth on that list with 16 goals from set plays, including Harry Maguire's late winner against Liverpool in October and Bryan Mbeumo's go-ahead goal against Tottenham last month. They have also been on the receiving end of the aggressive approach of teams from corners, losing 1-0 to the Gunners in the opening game of the season from a goal from a corner which then coach Ruben Amorim thought should have been disallowed.
United survived an onslaught of crosses to beat Everton 1-0 last week, with Kobbie Mainoo later comparing the Toffees' pushing in the area to the WWE's Royal Rumble.
Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday with two goals from corners and conceded one and there has been a backlash from managers over the direction the English game is heading in. Liverpool boss Arne Slot said "most games in the Premier League are not a joy for me to watch" while Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior said the league needs to review the grappling from corners at the end of the season.
Now Carrick has waded into the debate.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick: Balance on set pieces 'not right'
Carrick told a press conference: "I think it’s gone too far. It wasn’t long ago we were told you couldn’t lay a hand on anyone in the box and we were told it would be clamped down. It’s crept in, the success of corners and being able to put bodies close together has made more teams do it. It’s understandable why there are so many teams doing it and trying it. As a game, it doesn’t feel like we’ve got that balance right. I don’t know what to do about it, it’s not for me to decide."
Carrick 'can't speak highly enough' of squad
United head to Newcastle sitting in third place in the Premier League table for the first time since May 2023, having won six out of seven games under Carrick while remaining unbeaten. The coach had high praise for the players' work rate and performances since he succeeded Ruben Amorim in mid-January.
"Talent-wise, ability-wise, the boys have shown what they can do," he said. "Good habits, good behaviours, looking after each other, I can’t speak highly enough of the players.
"The boys have got to be in a good frame of mind to be able to be able to put performances together. I think the only way to do it and give yourself the best chance is to stay in the moment, and it's for everybody else to get involved in the discussions. I didn’t get too far ahead in terms of what was possible at that stage. We had to get to work quickly and put things into practice, give the players the right balance to go into a game. I know some of the players, some more than others, it’s a really good group.
"Football is a tough game to get results. I learn, always learning as you go through, do things different. There is a lot of context, the group of players. It is about living in the moment, keep grounded and not getting carried away. You have got to feed off the confidence. We are hungry for more. Stay consistent."
- Getty Images Sport
Maguire & Shaw in squad for Newcastle
Carrick had to substitute Maguire and Luke Shaw during the win over Crystal Palace although he said at the time the pair were suffering from illness rather than injury. The two players were included in the squad that travelled up to Newcastle and Carrick was hopeful that they would each get to start.
"We're hoping so. We're working towards it," Carrick said. "They weren't feeling too good, so we've still got a bit of time to the game and we'll just have to see how they feel. We'll obviously give them every chance."
Advertisement