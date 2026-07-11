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Man Utd's £50m Andrey Santos signing is 'strange' and 'a gamble' as ex-Red Devils and Chelsea stars agree on transfer verdict
Former stars question United's reported move
United legend Butt has cast doubt on the club's reported move for Chelsea midfielder Santos. Sky Sports reports that United have agreed a deal worth up to £50 million for the 22-year-old, but Butt believes the fee demands an immediate impact.
While Butt accepts the Red Devils need to strengthen their squad depth, he argued Santos would not arrive for such a significant fee simply to provide cover. Instead, he believes the Brazilian would be expected to become a regular starter despite having limited experience at the highest level.
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Butt outline his concerns
Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt explained why he struggles to understand the reported transfer. He stressed that signing young players is important, but questioned whether Santos has shown enough to justify a £50m investment and an immediate place in the starting XI.
"If he's brought in at £25-30 million you could understand it... But he's not being signed for £50m to just be sat on the bench, he has to be a starter. I've seen him play a few times but nothing stands out that makes you go, 'wow, he's got great ability on the ball or he's a powerhouse'," Butt explained.
"It's either genius by the recruitment team and they’re saying, ‘this lad is going to be the next big thing, we'll pay the £50m quick and throw him straight in the deep end'. But by virtue of him only starting 13 games for Chelsea last year, who finished 10th, it doesn't scream out a good signing to me. I hope I'm wrong, I hope he turns out to be a great player and blows us away.
"This lad's barely played 10 games. It's a strange one, it's not one I’m jumping around going, ‘what a signing, I'm really happy with it'. We need players in midfield that make us a lot better. I really don't like having a go at young players or new signings before they go and prove themselves, but it’s one where they’re buying potential over someone that's done it."
Petit warns of a confidence gamble
It isn't just former United players who are worried; ex-Chelsea midfielder Petit also believes the move is fraught with risk. Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer football odds, Petit suggested that Santos needs a complete mental reset if he is to succeed under the pressure of the Champions League at United.
"Andrey Santos to Man Utd is a gamble for both him and the club," Petit said. "Andrey Santos had a great season with Strasbourg before returning to Chelsea, where he didn't play often or perform as expected.
"The dynamic at Manchester United is different now, they are in the Champions League and need to keep improving. Andrey needs to recover his confidence. He has the quality, but does he have the mindset? Joining United after a difficult period at Chelsea is a gamble, for him and the club."
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Pressure will be on if deal goes through
If Santos completes the reported move, expectations will be high given the size of the transfer fee. Both Butt and Petit believe the Brazilian will face immediate pressure to deliver, with little time to adapt if he is expected to become a key figure in United's midfield.
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