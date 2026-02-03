'If Man Utd can beat them...' - Alejandro Garnacho aims subtle dig at former club as Chelsea prepare for Carabao Cup showdown with Arsenal

Garnacho finished his footballing education at United, joining the Red Devils' academy from Atletico Madrid in 2020 when he was 16. He starred in the club's FA Youth Cup triumph in 2022 and had a stunning rise into the first team under Erik ten Hag, scoring the Premier League's Goal of the Season against Everton in 2023 and netting in the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City. But things took a sour turn when Ten Hag was sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

The Argentine was disciplined after walking straight down the tunnel when substituted in one match and things came to a head when he was left out of the starting line-up for the Europa League final against Tottenham. Garnacho's brother lashed out against Amorim on social media as the coach explained he had left the forward out due to missing chances in the semi-final tie with Athletic Club. Garnacho also criticised the coach in a post-match interview, prompting Amorim to tell him in front of the entire squad that he 'better pray' that he would find another club.

The winger was placed in Amorim's 'bomb squad' with four other players, including Marcus Rashford, who were banned from training with the first team over last summer while they searched for new clubs. He angered United fans by wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Rashford's name on it and has taken another pop at the club that made him.