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Man Utd agree £38m deal for Ederson as contract details for Atalanta midfielder are revealed
Red Devils strike agreement with Atalanta
United have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson in a deal worth a total of £38 million, according to Sky Sports. The Red Devils are set to pay an initial fee of £34m (€40.5m/$45.7m) for the 26-year-old, with a further £3.8m (€4.5m/$5m) structured in potential add-ons. The deal is expected to be finalised before July, provided the player successfully completes his medical examinations at Carrington.
The Brazilian international is set to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford, which includes a club option to extend the stay for an additional 12 months. This breakthrough comes after a period of sustained interest from United, who have long identified the former Salernitana man as a priority target to inject much-needed dynamism into their tactical setup under Carrick.
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Financial boost aids Carrick's recruitment drive
This early business in the market has been made possible by a significant restructuring of the club's finances. Recent reports indicate that United have opened up significant room for summer spending after repaying £110 million of debt in recent weeks. This fiscal flexibility has allowed the recruitment team to act decisively and avoid the protracted negotiations that have hampered previous transfer windows.
Chief executive Omar Berrada recently highlighted the optimism surrounding the club's direction, stating: "We feel very positive about the club's progress this season and the continuing positive impact of our business transformation initiatives." With those savings and improved revenue streams, Carrick is being handed the tools to ensure United remain compliant with financial regulations while still aggressively pursuing top-tier talent.
Midfield overhaul continues with Fernandes chase
While Ederson represents a major coup, he is not expected to be the final addition to the midfield with United are reportedly leading the race to secure the signature of West Ham's Mateus Fernandes this summer. The 21-year-old Portuguese starlet is viewed as a long-term solution who could potentially partner club captain Bruno Fernandes in a revamped engine room.
The need for multiple signings stems from a planned clear-out of the current roster. Veteran midfielder Casemiro is set to depart Old Trafford, and there are strong indications that Manuel Ugarte could also be on his way out after a disappointing stint.
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Carrick sets sights on further targets
The acquisition of Ederson is just the beginning of what promises to be a busy summer. Beyond the engine room, the club hierarchy is also prioritising depth on the left wing and the arrival of a new specialist left-back. Despite the heavy investment in Ederson, the club are expected to continue their search for a dedicated defensive midfielder to provide the defensive screen that Casemiro once offered.
By securing Ederson's services and advancing talks for other primary targets, the club is aiming to give Carrick a full pre-season with his new recruits. The pressure is now on the coaching staff to translate this significant financial backing into tangible progress on the pitch come August.