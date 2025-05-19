Man Utd's new No.10! Red Devils to activate Matheus Cunha's £62.5m release clause after Premier League season finale with Brazilian set to make Old Trafford switch next week
Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves next week, as they agree to pay his £62.5m release clause.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd set to seal deal for Wolves' Cunha
- Red Devils will trigger his £62.5m release clause
- Wolves boss Pereira says Cunha happy at Molineux