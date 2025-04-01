Man City's worst fears confirmed! Erling Haaland return timeframe revealed as Pep Guardiola vents frustration over devastating injury blow
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed how long Erling Haaland will be out for after injuring his ankle in the FA Cup against Bournemouth.
- Norwegian out for between five and seven weeks
- Striker could return in time for potential FA Cup final
- He is set to be ready for Club World Cup