Man City women's player ratings vs West Ham: Barcelona beware - Lauren Hemp's on fire! Lionesses star leads WSL title-hopefuls in Sunday stroll ahead of Champions League showdown

The England forward stole the show in a comfortable win over the Hammers, while Khadija Shaw's impressive cameo helped to ensure victory

Lauren Hemp continued her electric early-season form with a starring role in Manchester City's 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. It was not a vintage performance from Gareth Taylor's side, owing to the rotation in his starting XI ahead of a big clash with European champions Barcelona on Wednesday, as well as a rather solid display from the Hammers. But Hemp provided the star quality necessary to keep the opponent at harm's length before Mary Fowler made sure of all three points.

There were just 10 minutes on the clock when Hemp opened the scoring, pouncing on some hesitant and confused defending from the visitors. However, it wasn't a goal that opened any floodgates. City were stuck in second gear for most of this game, though they weren't troubled by West Ham enough to need to step it up.

After the break, there was more intensity from the home side, with Hammers goalkeeper Kinga Szemik forced into two outstanding saves from Hemp, who was also guilty of blazing a great chance over the bar after good work from Chloe Kelly. It wasn't until 20 minutes from time when the result was put beyond doubt, however, as substitutes Khadija Shaw and Aoba Fujino caused problems immediately for West Ham as the former picked out Fowler at the back post to head home.

It means Taylor's side are the early season pacesetters in the Women's Super League, with seven points from their opening three fixtures.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Joie Stadium...