Everton were docked 10 points for breaching the rules and could be punished again, but City's case has not been heard a year after they were charged

Everton fans are not known for keeping their opinions to themselves and they have certainly not been in the mood for going quietly when it comes to the way they have been punished for breaking the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Toffees have been playing with the handicap of a 10-point deduction since November for flouting the rules for the 2021-22 season, and their fans staged a fiery protest before their next game against Manchester United at Goodison Park, with banners visible all across the stadium and thousands of fans brandishing placards with the Premier League's logo and the word 'Corrupt'.

A day previously they had flown a plane over the Etihad Stadium carrying a banner reading 'Premier League = Corrupt' before Manchester City's game with Liverpool. The message was clear: what about City?

And as Sean Dyche's side - who would be 12th were it not for the points deduction and are instead back in the relegation zone - head to Manchester to face a resurgent City on Saturday, it is a question many will be repeating. And especially as last month Everton were charged once again with breaking the financial rules and could be in line for another points deduction which could prove fatal in their bid to avoid the drop.

More than a year has passed since City were hit with 115 charges from the Premier League for allegedly breaking its financial rules, but there has been almost no movement on the case.

GOAL explains the difference between Everton and City's charges and why there has been such a long gap between the outcomes of both cases...