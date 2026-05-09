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Man City eye sensational move for Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid turmoil deepens
City monitor Vinicius situation as contract uncertainty grows
Man City are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Vinicius as uncertainty continues to surround the Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid, as per TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting pressure on the Spanish club to resolve his situation. For club president Florentino Perez, this summer may represent the final chance to secure a significant transfer fee if a contract extension cannot be agreed.
With negotiations dragging on, potential suitors are closely watching developments. City’s interest also comes as the Cityzens consider refreshing their attacking options. Although players such as Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo can operate on the left flank, Vinicius is viewed as a rare opportunity in the transfer market.
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Contract talks stall as wage demands complicate negotiations
Contract discussions between Los Blancos and Vinicius have been ongoing since last summer but have yet to reach a breakthrough. The main obstacle reportedly concerns salary expectations. Vinicius is understood to have requested parity with teammate Kylian Mbappe in order to extend his stay in Madrid. Such demands have created a financial stand-off, with the club reluctant to meet those terms. The impasse has added further uncertainty to a season already marked by instability behind the scenes at the club.
On-pitch struggles and internal tension add to uncertainty
Vinicius has also endured a challenging campaign from a tactical perspective. Early in the season he struggled under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, amid reports that the winger had difficulties adapting to specific tactical instructions. His performances improved following the arrival of Alvaro Arbeloa in the dugout, with the Brazilian producing notable displays in key matches, including a victory over City.
However, broader issues at the club have continued to overshadow those moments. Reports suggest the dressing room environment has deteriorated significantly, with internal tensions affecting squad harmony and raising questions about the long-term direction of the sporting project.
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Premier League clubs watch closely as Madrid face key decision
With uncertainty surrounding his contract, several clubs are monitoring Vinicius’ situation. City appear to be leading the race, particularly after Paris Saint-Germain reportedly cooled their interest. That leaves the Premier League as the most likely destination if the Brazilian departs Spain, with Arsenal and Chelsea also monitoring developments. Los Blancos must now decide whether to meet the player’s demands or risk losing one of their most important attackers.