Manchester City FFP 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Man City told to brace for 40-point deduction if found guilty in FFP case but automatic relegation ruled out as potential punishment for Premier League champions

Manchester CityPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester City have been warned to brace for a 40-point deduction in their FFP case, but automatic Premier League relegation is being ruled out.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Blues locked in Financial Fair Play battle
  • At least 115 charges hanging over the Etihad
  • Hearing concluded and verdict due shortly
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match