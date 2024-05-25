Brought to you by
Phil Foden of Manchester City
Jack McRae

'He's a bit quiet at the moment' - Man City star Phil Foden reveals his dad AND brother are Man Utd fans

Phil FodenManchester CityManchester UnitedFA CupManchester City vs Manchester United

Phil Foden has revealed his dad and brother are Manchester United fans ahead of the City star's FA Cup final clash against their rivals.

  • Foden reveals family are Man Utd fans
  • City star aiming to win back-to-back FA Cups
  • Foden aiming to win Euros with England
