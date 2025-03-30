Man City's season can't be saved! Pep Guardiola gives gloomy response as struggling side target FA Cup success and Champions League qualification
Pep Guardiola claims Manchester City's season will be a failure whether they beat Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday or not.
- Guardiola claims City's season has failed
- Premier League and Champions League hopes are over
- They face Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Sunday