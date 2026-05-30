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Ruben Dias confirms split from Maya Jama as Man City star releases furious statement insisting he didn't cheat on Love Island presenter after being quizzed by his 85-year-old grandfather
Dias addresses split and shuts down rumours
Dias has publicly confirmed that he and Jama are no longer together. The Man City defender broke his silence after weeks of speculation surrounding the end of their relationship. The Portugal international used a Instagram to deny claims that infidelity played any role in the breakup.
Dias responds to allegations
He said the rumours had become impossible to ignore after they began affecting his personal life and family. The defender explained that constant reports and online gossip had reached a point where even his elderly relatives were being exposed to the allegations, prompting him to respond publicly.
Dias wrote on Instagram: "I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I've cheated on my girlfriend because he's seen it repeatedly on the news, that's where I draw the line on what's acceptable and what's not. Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard.
"A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn't cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world.
"The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we've both dealt with it in a very mature way. I've always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only. But I also believe it's wrong to lie to people and to portray an opposite image of someone just for clickbait. Respect me, respect Maya, and understand that not always one has to betray the other in order for a relationship to end."
Instagram / @rubendias
A rare public intervention from Dias
Dias has generally kept his private life away from the spotlight, making his statement an unusual public response. Speculation over the couple's future intensified in mid-May after both removed photographs of each other from their social media accounts. Their relationship had reportedly begun after they met at the MTV EMAs in Manchester in November 2024, and later confirmed their relationship in April 2025.
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Attention turns back to football
With the matter now addressed publicly, Dias will look to refocus on his career. The defender remains an important figure in Man City's squad and extended his contract last year until 2029. Dias is currently focused on his international duties with Portugal for the 2026 World Cup. They are in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. However, before that, Selecao will play two friendlies, against Chile on June 6 and Nigeria on June 10.