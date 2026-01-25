Man City ratings vs London City Lionesses: Bunny Shaw to the rescue as runaway Women's Super League leaders go NINE points clear of Chelsea

After Chelsea ceded more ground in the WSL title race on Saturday, City seemed determined to press home their advantage and nearly went ahead in the eighth minute through Bunny Shaw, only for the striker to miss a golden chance from six yards out. Kerolin laid the ball on a plate for the Jamaican but three minutes later, she took matters into her own hands when she slotted past Elene Lete from Vivianne Miedema's slide-rule pass. Shaw then stung the hands of Lete with a low strike towards the bottom corner but for much of the rest of the contest, it was all London City.

Isobel Goodwin saw her strike pushed onto the post by keeper Ayaka Yamashita and then her header bounced off the crossbar from close-range. Former City star Kosovare Asllani then skied a gilt-edged opportunity near the penalty spot after a neat cutback from team-mate Lucia Corrales. They finally got a deserved equaliser in the 69th minute through Godfrey, who lashed in a shot past Yamashita from just inside the box.

Just when it looked like City would drop points, Shaw was on hand to stab home following a goalmouth scramble four minutes from time to break the home side's hearts. They are now nine points ahead of Chelsea and 10 clear of third-placed Arsenal.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from Copperjax Community Stadium...