Man City step up pursuit of 17-year-old United States sensation Mathis Albert as Dortmund fight to keep winger

Beyond the interest from the Manchester club, domestic rivals Chelsea maintain a long-standing interest and were willing to spend a similar fee last winter.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain also enquired about the teenager last summer via Dortmund's former sporting director Sebastian Kehl, though no deal materialised.

Signed from LA Galaxy's academy in 2024, the attacker has already earned senior caps and scored for the United States, yet he continues to spend most of his time with the reserve team or on the bench.