Man City player ratings vs Wolves: Omar Marmoush takes his chance after Erling Haaland benched as Antoine Semenyo scores again and Marc Guehi impresses on winning debut

It was the first time Haaland had not started a league game all season but if anything City benefitted from a change in personnel in attack and Marmoush, starting for the first time in the league since August, only needed six minutes to put the hosts in front when he pounced on a wonderful cross from Matheus Nunes.

City had a penalty claim for handball which went to VAR but referee Farai Hallam stood his ground and stood by his on-field decision to not penalise Yerson Mosquera for Marmoush's strike hitting his arm from close range.

It mattered little as City doubled their lead regardless right before half-time. Rodri, Rayan Cherki and Bernardo Silva all contributed to a flowing team move which ended with Semenyo bagging his third goal in four appearances for City since his £65m move in January.

Semenyo and Marmoush both hit the woodwork in the second half while Haaland and Phil Foden came on. But Wolves finished the game more strongly and had several chances to score. Still, this was a welcome result for City which cuts their deficit with Arsenal to four points and puts pressure on the Gunners ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...