The Norwegian's injury weighed heavily as the 2023 winners looked a shadow of their former selves and exited the competition without a whimper

Today's empires, tomorrow's ashes. Manchester City crumbled against their usual Champions League tormentors as they were destroyed 3-0 by a relentless Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe riding roughshod over Pep Guardiola's fragile defence. More to follow... Article continues below