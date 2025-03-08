Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Ederson howler proves costly as Erling Haaland hardly has a kick in dismal defeat that could have HUGE implications on Champions League qualification hopes

The Brazilian goalkeeper was easily beaten at his near post as the champions fell to their ninth loss of the season

Another week, another error by Ederson leading to a defeat for Manchester City. And it could not have come at a worse time in a worse game, as the Brazilian failed to properly guard his near post and allowed Callum Hudson-Odoi's shot to sneak past him in the 83rd minute, giving Nottingham Forest a valuable 1-0 win over the champions.

It was hugely disappointing for Ederson as earlier in the second half he had produced a tremendous save to prevent Hudson-Odoi curling into the far bottom corner. The save was on a similar level to Alisson's stunning performance against Paris Saint-Germain but, as has too often been the case with the City goalkeeper, a huge error was only around the corner.

City could have few complaints with the result in the end as they rarely troubled Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flyers, with Erling Haaland having a quiet game and Phil Foden looking hugely frustrated. Forest tightened their grip on third place and their push for Champions League football by moving five points clear of Chelsea in fifth. City, meanwhile, will be looking nervously over their shoulders after a ninth league defeat, triple the amount of losses they suffered last season.

