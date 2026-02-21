Goal.com
Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Erling Haaland turns provider as Nico O'Reilly takes centre-stage to pile pressure on Arsenal in title race

Nico O'Reilly continued his incredible season by powering Manchester City to a 2-1 win over Newcastle which cut the gap with Arsenal in the Premier League title race to just two points. O'Reilly scored a brilliant opener which was soon cancelled out by Lewis Hall. But City's homegrown midfielder restored his side's advantage with a well-taken header set up by a fine cross from Erling Haaland.

It was the Norwegian's seventh assist of the season, with only Bruno Fernandes setting up more goals than him in the league this season. Newcastle defender Dan Burn put the ball in the net before half-time but it was ruled out for offside. 

Having dominated the first half, City struggled to stay in control in the second and had to clench their teeth until the final whistle, surviving a dangerous Newcastle deep in added time, with goalkeeper Nick Pope causing havoc in the box.

The whistle was greeted with a guttural roar from the City fans which could be heard all the way in north London, firing a warning out to Arsenal ahead of their derby with Tottenham.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (7/10):

    Had to be alert all game although didn't have to make any top-drawer saves either. Dealt reasonably well with Newcastle's crosses and made two key interventions in stoppage time, thwarting Harvey Barnes and fellow goalkeeper Nick Pope.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    His weak clearance allowed Newcastle the opportunity to equalise but he dug deep to get the result over the line.

    Ruben Dias (5/10):

    Was caught out a couple of times by Newcastle's pace on the break and Guardiola took the sensible decision to take him off at half-time after getting a booking for chopping down Anthony Gordon.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    A calm and assertive presence as usual.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (6/10):

    His deflection on Hall's effort took the ball into the net but he was unlucky. Made amends with a crucial block on Anthony Elanga in the second half. Could have put the game out of sight when he got into the area but couldn't keep control of the ball.

  • Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    Another consistent display from the captain, playing a crucial role in keeping on top of Newcastle's counters.

    Rodri (7/10):

    Gave the team the platform for their dominant first half and then mucked in to ensure they held on to their advantage.

    Nico O'Reilly (9/10):

    Excelling back in the attacking midfield role he played in the academy, demonstrating his goal prowess with his sixth strike of the season. Wasn't far off getting a hat-trick when he stretched to meet a cross late in the first half.

  • Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (6/10):

    Showed good movement but lacked the final ball and shot, firing a weak effort straight at Pope.

    Erling Haaland (8/10):

    No goals this time but he got a brilliant assist for O'Reilly's second and ran his heart out, defending in the final third.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Didn't get his customary goals against Newcastle and had a fairly quiet night although he contributed the assist for the opening goal before being taken off in the second half.

  • Subs & Manager

    Abdukodir Khusanov (8/10):

    An immense performance from the bench, his lightning pace stopping Elanga in his tracks.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    Injected a bit more danger into City's attack in the second half but lacked the rub of the green.

    Phil Foden (N/A):

    Replaced Semenyo with three minutes left.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Made a very wise decision to take off Dias for Khusanov. Will be delighted with the first half performance and the spirit in the second.

