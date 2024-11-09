Man City player ratings vs Brighton: This is getting EMBARRASSING! Rico Lewis & Josko Gvardiol at fault as Pep Guardiola's world comes crashing down after shock late collapse

Erling Haaland was back amongst the goals but was left furious with the defence as the champions sunk to a fourth consecutive defeat

Manchester City were on the verge of crisis when they arrived in Brighton and they were left in meltdown when they left as they let another lead slip and sunk to a 2-1 defeat, bringing up the worst run of losses of Pep Guardiola's tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

It had begun so well, Erling Haaland compensating for his wasteful night in Lisbon by powering them into a first-half lead. Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler delivered a tactical masterclass in the second half, though, and City were powerless to stop their rampant attacks.

The hosts let their opponents off the hook with some abysmal finishing but they finally got a deserved equaliser in the 78th minute through Joao Pedro. And then, five minutes later, debutant Matt O'Riley finished the job, leaving Guardiola with plenty of thinking to do over the international break.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Amex Stadium...