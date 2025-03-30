Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: Nico O'Reilly is a star in the making! Youngster and fellow super-sub Omar Marmoush propel Pep Guardiola's side to FA Cup semis after Erling Haaland penalty miss and injury scare

The young left-back set up both goals in a resounding second-half display from the Cityzens but there was concern as the Norwegian came off injured

Pep Guardiola used his bench astutely to guide Manchester City out of a tricky FA Cup tie at Bournemouth and into the semi-finals for the seventh year in a row. The Cityzens were on the rocks at half-time, trailing to Evanilson's goal after Erling Haaland had seen a penalty saved, but the Catalan acted decisively and inspired his side to win 2-1 and book their place at Wembley to face Nottingham Forest in the last four.

He chucked on Nico O'Reilly and the inexperienced but thrilling youngster turned the game on its head, setting up Haaland to equalise and then laying off the ball for fellow substitute Omar Marmoush to put City's noses in front. It was a textbook game of two halves as Bournemouth looked confident of reaching the semi-finals for the first time after an excellent 45 minutes but completely faded in the second as City did what they do best and totally controlled the second period.

There was one big negative for City long-term though as Haaland hobbled off with a foot injury. In the short-term, however, the injury ended up benefitting Guardiola's side as Marmoush replaced the Norwegian and struck two minutes later, helped by a clever pass from O'Reilly and some sloppy goalkeeping from the otherwise excellent Kepa Arrizabalaga.

