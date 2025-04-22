Man City player ratings vs Aston Villa: Matheus Nunes wins it at the death! Pep Guardiola's side bailed out in last minute after Marcus Rashford threatened to haunt former rivals

The converted right-back scored a last-gasp winner to bolster Manchester City's Champions League hopes and dent Aston Villa's in the process

Matheus Nunes scored a goal deep into second-half stoppage time to secure Manchester City a huge 2-1 win over Champions League qualification rivals Aston Villa.

City were given an almighty scare after just 18 seconds when Marcus Rashford bamboozled the home side's defence before firing an effort against the post.

The defending champions rallied quickly and took the lead in the seventh minute after Omar Marmoush burst past Matty Cash before setting up Bernardo Silva, whose shot proved too much for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Ruben Dias clumsily conceded a penalty, following a lengthy VAR review that incensed City, when he brought down Jacob Ramsey and Manchester United loanee Rashford dispatched the subsequent spot-kick in the 18th minute.

Villa were trying to capitalise on City's high-line, whereas Pep Guardiola's men were trying to catch them out with a high press as both teams felt each other out.

The game was brought out of its lengthy slumber when James McAtee nearly scored an audacious lob, only to see his effort drift agonisingly wide. Rashford - who has now scored four times at the Etihad in his career - wasn't far away from grabbing a second when his shot from a very tight angle hit the side netting soon after.

McAtee spurned a glorious chance just after the hour mark when he fluffed Nico O'Reilly's sliderule pass into the box and then Marmoush had a goal ruled out off being offside.

Just when it looked like the game would peter out in a meek draw, substitute Jeremy Doku showed a moment of class to speed past Villa's defence and set up Nunes for a 94th-minute winner. The result saw City rise to third whereas Villa stay seventh.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad...