Man City player ratings vs Man Utd: Matheus Nunes & Ederson IMPLODE as Red Devils steal victory from jaws of defeat with Erling Haaland completely anonymous once again

It was a day to forget for Matheus Nunes and Ederson as the Cityzens were beaten at home in the Manchester derby.

Manchester City‘s crisis deepened on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side shipped two late goals to go down 2-1 to rivals United and suffer a fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

A poor first half low on quality from both sides ended with City ahead after capitalising on United’s continuing set-piece woes. A short corner routine saw Kevin De Bruyne send in a deflected cross for Josko Gvardiol to head home at the far post.

The second half continued in the same vein with chances at a premium for both sides until Matheus Nunes gifted the Red Devils a way back into the match by conceding a penalty for a rash challenge on Amad Diallo.

Bruno Fernandes sent Ederson the wrong way from the spot, before Amad capitalised on some more poor defending to win it for the Red Devils and pile more misery on Guardiola’s struggling champions.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...