Man City player ratings vs Arsenal: John Stones to the rescue! Super-sub grabs dramatic equaliser to get woeful Kyle Walker and champions' flops out of jail

Manchester City rescued a draw in dramatic circumstances against Arsenal as John Stones' stoppage-time equaliser meant Sunday's early-season title showdown ended in a 2-2 draw.

City started brightly and went ahead inside the first 10 minutes as Erling Haaland latched onto a Savinho through-ball and prodded home a first-time finish for his 100th goal for the English champions in just 105 appearances.

An injury to Rodri, however, turned the game on its head, as Arsenal equalised shortly after the Ballon d'Or contender was forced to hobble off with a knee injury as Riccardo Calafiori fired in a curling effort from 20 yards.

The visitors from north London then took the lead early in first-half stoppage-time as Gabriel Magalhaes rose highest to head home a corner from close-range, only for the Gunners' joy to turn to anguish as Leandro Trossard was sent off for a second yellow card moments later.

As such, the second 45 minutes was played almost entirely on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area, and while David Raya saved from Kyle Walker, Haaland and Josko Gvardiol, City eventually found a way through in the 98th minute as Stones prodded home after a Jack Grealish cross bounced around the penalty area.

