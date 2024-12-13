‘Huge loss’ - Man City boss Gareth Taylor admits Alex Greenwood injury ‘makes it really difficult’ after Lionesses star stretchered off with knee injury in brutal blow
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor admitted Alex Greenwood's injury is a "huge loss" after the captain was stretchered off against St. Polten.
- Greenwood clashed with Melanie Brunnthaler
- Screaming in pain after the contact
- Taylor admits City will miss their star player